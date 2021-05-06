CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2021 Jeep Compass 80th anniversary edition - Top 5 highlights

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    343 Views
    2021 Jeep Compass 80th anniversary edition - Top 5 highlights

    A slightly refreshed exterior, revamped interior, and new tech additions make the current Jeep Compass on sale an interesting proposition. However, there’s also an 80th Anniversary edition on offer, and here, we'll take a look at its top five enhancements.

    1. Exclusive badge

    The carmaker has come up with this special edition to commemorate the brand's 80-year history and hence the SUV also gets an '80th Anniversary' badging.

    2. No black cladding

    Unlike the other trims that get a black cladding, this special edition sports body-coloured bumpers and side mouldings. And it can be had in all colours from the standard colour palette.

    3. Grey ORVMs

    To add a little contrast and differentiate it from the other trims, this model also gets grey coloured ORVMs adding a little appeal to its sides.

    Jeep Compass Left Front Three Quarter

    4. Different alloys

    Another change that you will notice is that it rides on 18-inch alloys with a granite crystal finish to further add to the differentiation.

    5. Black interior 

    Inside its cabin, there's not much of a change save for the all-black interior. All the other equipment from the Limited variant is carried over to this special edition.

    Jeep Compass Dashboard
    Jeep Compass Image
    Jeep Compass
    ₹ 17.02 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki produces 1,59,955 vehicles in April 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • jeep-cars
    • other brands
    Jeep Compass

    Jeep Compass

    ₹ 17.02 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jeep-Cars

    Jeep Compass Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 20.20 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 21.19 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 19.70 Lakh
    Pune₹ 20.24 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 20.26 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 19.09 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 20.99 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 19.11 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 18.94 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 Jeep Compass 80th anniversary edition - Top 5 highlights