2021 Jeep Compass 80th anniversary edition - Top 5 highlights

A slightly refreshed exterior, revamped interior, and new tech additions make the current Jeep Compass on sale an interesting proposition. However, there’s also an 80th Anniversary edition on offer, and here, we'll take a look at its top five enhancements.

1. Exclusive badge

The carmaker has come up with this special edition to commemorate the brand's 80-year history and hence the SUV also gets an '80th Anniversary' badging.

2. No black cladding

Unlike the other trims that get a black cladding, this special edition sports body-coloured bumpers and side mouldings. And it can be had in all colours from the standard colour palette.

3. Grey ORVMs

To add a little contrast and differentiate it from the other trims, this model also gets grey coloured ORVMs adding a little appeal to its sides.

4. Different alloys

Another change that you will notice is that it rides on 18-inch alloys with a granite crystal finish to further add to the differentiation.

5. Black interior

Inside its cabin, there's not much of a change save for the all-black interior. All the other equipment from the Limited variant is carried over to this special edition.