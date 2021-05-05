Discounts up to Rs 50,000 on Maruti Suzuki Swift, Baleno, and Vitara Brezza in May 2021

Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships in the country are offering discounts across the model range. These benefits can be availed at Arena and Nexa dealerships in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

Arena

All variants of the Maruti Suzuki Swift are available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The LXi variant of the hatchback is offered with an additional cash discount of Rs 20,000. The ZXi and ZXi+ variants of the Vitara Brezza can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, while the LXi and VXi variants receive an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000.

Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Alto include a cash discount of Rs 17,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The S-Presso can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 14,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. All variants of the Dzire are offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 while the LXi and VXi variants receive an additional cash discount of Rs 8,000.

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is offered with a cash discount of Rs 8,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The CNG variants of the model receive an additional cash discount of Rs 5,000. The Eeco is available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. Discounts on the Celerio and Ertiga are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 respectively.

Nexa

Under the Nexa chain, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Ciaz is offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The XL6 can be availed only with a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Ignis include a cash discount of up to Rs 12,500, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The Baleno is offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 12,500, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.