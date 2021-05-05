Mahindra XUV700 prototype spotted at a dealership

- To be launched in the second half of CY2021

- Will replace the current-generation XUV500

Mahindra recently revealed the name of its upcoming three-row SUV as XUV700 and it is also listed on the carmaker’s website to gauge public interest, more details of which can be read here. Ahead of the official launch that is expected to happen in the second half of this year, the prototype of the ‘seven double oh’ was spotted at a dealership in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

There have been numerous sightings of the test mule of the XUV700. Based on it, we can confirm that the SUV will feature a completely new exterior design. It is likely to have the revised front grille with vertical slats flanked by headlamps with DRLs that extend till the front bumper. Another notable change is the new flush-fitting door handles replacing the paw-type ones. Mahindra has already filed a design patent for its mechanism, and you can read about it here.

On the inside, the two-tone dashboard of the XUV700 is expected to be dominated by a dual-screen setup. The leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel along with centre armrest mounted aircon vents for second-row passengers are also new. Other probable highlights to be included are a panoramic sunroof and an electronic brake with auto-hold function.

The SUV will be offered with both petrol and diesel engines with manual and automatic transmission. Making things more interesting will be an option of an all-wheel-drive system on select variants.

Image Source