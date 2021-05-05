CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mahindra XUV700 prototype spotted at a dealership

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    872 Views
    Mahindra XUV700 prototype spotted at a dealership

    - To be launched in the second half of CY2021

    - Will replace the current-generation XUV500

    Mahindra recently revealed the name of its upcoming three-row SUV as XUV700 and it is also listed on the carmaker’s website to gauge public interest, more details of which can be read here. Ahead of the official launch that is expected to happen in the second half of this year, the prototype of the ‘seven double oh’ was spotted at a dealership in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. 

    Left Side View

    There have been numerous sightings of the test mule of the XUV700. Based on it, we can confirm that the SUV will feature a completely new exterior design. It is likely to have the revised front grille with vertical slats flanked by headlamps with DRLs that extend till the front bumper. Another notable change is the new flush-fitting door handles replacing the paw-type ones. Mahindra has already filed a design patent for its mechanism, and you can read about it here.

    On the inside, the two-tone dashboard of the XUV700 is expected to be dominated by a dual-screen setup. The leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel along with centre armrest mounted aircon vents for second-row passengers are also new. Other probable highlights to be included are a panoramic sunroof and an electronic brake with auto-hold function. 

    The SUV will be offered with both petrol and diesel engines with manual and automatic transmission. Making things more interesting will be an option of an all-wheel-drive system on select variants. 

    Image Source

    Mahindra XUV700 Image
    Mahindra XUV700
    ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Skoda Fabia unveiled: Now in pictures
     Next 
    Discounts up to Rs 50,000 on Maruti Suzuki Swift, Baleno, and Vitara Brezza in May 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 10.02 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra XUV700 prototype spotted at a dealership