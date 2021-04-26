CarWale
    Mahindra XUV700 listed on official website

    Jay Shah

    - To be launched in the second half of CY2021

    - To be offered with both petrol and diesel engines

    Earlier this month, Mahindra revealed the name of its upcoming three-row SUV as the XUV700. Slated to replace the current generation XUV500, the seven double ‘Oh’ is now listed on the official website of the automaker. To read more about the XUV700, click here.

    The production of the ongoing XUV500 is likely to take a break post the launch of the XUV700. However, the break will be temporary and the XUV500 nameplate will be introduced again. If speculations are to be believed, the XUV500 could be re-introduced as a five-seat SUV that will be based on the XUV700, details of which can be read here.

    In other news, the Indian carmaker has also filed to trademark three new names – XUV100, XUV400, and XUV900. The approval for the application is still under process under the trademark registry. You can read more about it, here.

    Based on the sightings of the XUV700 prototype, we can expect the three-row SUV to have features like a panoramic sunroof, flush-fitting door handles, a two-screen setup, a flat-bottom steering wheel, electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, and repositioned aircon vents for the second-row occupants. 

    Mahindra has confirmed that the powertrain options will include petrol as well as a diesel engine along with manual and automatic transmission. A four-wheel-drive option will also be offered as an option on select variants. Upon launch in the coming months, the XUV700 will lock horns with the Tata Safari, Hector Plus, and the Toyota Innova Crysta

