New Skoda Fabia unveiled: Now in pictures

Skoda Fabia was digitally revealed last evening from the virtual pavilion at the DOX Centre for Contemporary Art in Prague. The fourth-generation model is based on Volkswagen group’s modular MQB-AO platform. As compared to its predecessor, the new Fabia has now grown in proportions and is now bigger and more spacious. Read below to learn more about the new Skoda Fabia highlights in pictures.

The new Fabia features athletic proportions and sculptural lines for a dynamic and emotive stance. An important aerodynamic feature is the new type of cooling shutter in the front bumper’s lower air inlet, which Skoda is using for the first time in this vehicle segment. Actively adjustable slats automatically close when there is little need for cooling, improving aerodynamics. This results in fuel savings of up to 0.2-litre per 100km when travelling at a constant speed of 120kmph.

The vehicle gets clear-cut LED headlamps as standard extending up to the Skoda grille. The full-LED variants provide more light-intensive low beam and high beam, as well as cornering and adaptive light functions.

Compared to its predecessor, the new Fabia is 111mm longer; its wheelbase has increased by 94mm to 2,564mm, and at 1,780mm, it is 48mm wider. The increased overall dimensions make it possible to offer an even more spacious interior.

The options for the wheels include 14-inch and 15-inch steel wheels, as well as nine different alloys ranging from 15 to 18 inches. The optional, burnished 18-inch Libra alloy wheels in black are the range-topping variant.

The rear profile is highlighted by sleek LED tail lamps and black cladding on the lower half of the bumper. The new Fabia now offers 380-litres of storage space, which is an additional 50-litres of boot space over its predecessor.