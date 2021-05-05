CarWale
    Mahindra retails 36,437 cumulative sales in April 2021

    Jay Shah

    - Utility vehicle sales jumped by 9.2 per cent

    - Exports stood at 2,005 units

    Mahindra and Mahindra has reported that it sold a total of 36,437 vehicles in the month of April 2021. This cumulative record consists of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and exports to the global markets. The total sales declined by 9.8 per cent, however, the passenger vehicles witnessed an upward trend.

    Under the domestic sales category, Mahindra retailed 18,816 units of its utility vehicles which escalated by 9.2 per cent as against 16,643 units in March 2021. The cars and vans segment observed a slight rise in business with 99 units in the previous month. The exports dropped to just 2,005 vehicles being sent to global markets. Overall, 18,285 passenger vehicles were sold by the Indian carmaker in April 2021. 

    Meanwhile, Mahindra will undertake its annual maintenance shutdown in May which was previously scheduled to take place in June 2021. The Indian automaker is also gearing up to launch the three-row SUV – XUV700, which will be launched in the second half of CY2021. It has already been listed on the brand’s official website and you can read more about it here.

    According to Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “The month of April registered a growth of 9.5 per cent in our passenger vehicles segment as compared to March 2021. With the increase in lockdown restrictions in many parts of the country we foresee continuing supply chain related production challenges. While demand remains good, there would be some impact in the first quarter as a result of low customer movement and dealership activity due to the lockdown restrictions. In times like these, our focus is the well-being and safety of all our associates and those of our dealers. Our customers will continue to experience unrestricted personalised as well as digital & contactless sales and service support.”

