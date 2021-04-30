MG Motor India and Devnandan Gases alliance boost oxygen supply by 15.2 per cent

- An average of 41 oxygen cylinders produced in an hour

- Oxygen supply to be expanded further in the coming weeks

Last week, MG Motor India had announced its alliance with Devnandan Gases Pvt. Ltd. to enhance the production of medical oxygen in the country. This collaboration has now achieved a 15.2 per cent increase in the production volume in a week’s time.

The average daily production of oxygen has boosted from 6,056 cubic metre to 6,979 cubic metre. The additional 923 cubic metre oxygen produced helps fill 132 more cylinders of seven cubic metre capacity. On an hourly scale, the average hourly production has grown from 36 cylinders to 41 cylinders.

Recently, MG also announced that it will shut operations at its Halol plant, Gujarat for seven days starting from 29 April to 5 May, 2021 to break the chain of Covid-19. The carmaker has also hiked prices of the MG Hector and Hector Plus for the third consecutive time this year, details of which can be read here.

Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India, tweeted, “We just got started Vijay Bhai. I am happy that MG team was helpful in increasing 15 per cent oxygen output in few days of collaboration. Hope to do more soon!'