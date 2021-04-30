CarWale
    Kia Seltos with new logo reaches dealerships

    Jay Shah

    - To be launched next month

    - New features likely to be introduced 

    Earlier this week, Kia India revealed the new brand logo and slogan. The new branding was showcased on the Seltos SUV that is expected to be introduced in the coming weeks. Ahead of the official launch, the mid-size SUV has now begun arriving at the dealer stockyards in the country. 

    Along with the new badging on the bonnet, bootlid, steering wheel, and wheel hub caps, the updated model will also get a set of new features, details of which can be read here. As a part of the upgrade, the infotainment system is likely to get additional AI voice commands for sunroof control, power windows, air purifier, wind direction, and defroster. 

    Rear View

    Under the bonnet, the GTX+ DCT version is expected to get paddle shifters behind the steering wheel. Otherwise, the 1.5-litre petrol, 1.4-litre turbo petrol, and the 1.5-litre diesel engines will continue their duty. Transmission options will remain unchanged. On a similar line, the smaller sibling- Sonet will also benefit from the logo and new feature list, details of which can be read here.

    Alongside the refreshed Seltos, Kia could also introduce a special Gravity Edition of the SUV featuring a revised front grille, a new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels, and a reworked skid plate. To know more about the Gravity Edition, click here.

    Kia Seltos
    ₹ 9.90 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
