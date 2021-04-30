CarWale
    Hyundai Mobis offers discounts up to 15 per cent under Hyundai Mobility Membership Program

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Hyundai Mobis is offering a flat discount of 5 per cent on 45 common accessories

    - The first 50,000 members of Hyundai Mobility Membership App will also get a promotional product by Hyundai Mobis on redeeming Mobis offers through HMM app

    Mobis India, a company manufacturing automotive parts and accessories for Hyundai Motors in India, has offered a range of discounts on the Hyundai genuine accessories app with up to 15 per cent off. All these offers are accessible under Hyundai Mobility Membership (HMM) app. The Hyundai Mobility Membership App will allow access to all its customers over 500 Hyundai Genuine Accessories by Hyundai Mobis across all car models.

    The company is offering a flat discount of five per cent on 45 common accessories. As a part of the basket offer, customers can avail a discount of five per cent for purchases worth Rs 5,000 to Rs 9,999, a discount of 10 per cent for purchases worth Rs 10,000 to Rs 19,999, and a discount of 20 per cent for purchases worth Rs 20,000 and above.

    To avail the benefits, a customer has to download the Hyundai Genuine Accessory App from Mobis to check the discounts on the selected accessories of your choice. This has to be followed by downloading the Hyundai Mobility Membership app and sharing the 10 digit HMM membership ID to the sales advisor available at the Hyundai dealership. Additionally, the first 50,000 members of Hyundai Mobility Membership App will also get a promotional product by Hyundai Mobis on redeeming Mobis offers through HMM app.

    Speaking on the occasion, Woosuk Leem, Managing Director, AS Parts Division, Mobis India, said, “Customer delight, ease of navigating safely while enjoying all comforts are the cornerstones of our company. Hence, we devised the app to cater to all our customers about various offers, deals, and discounts. We are hopeful of getting a huge response on this initiative and intend launching a few more offers in time to come.”

