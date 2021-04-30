CarWale
    Next generation BMW 2-Series to retain rear-wheel drive architecture

    Sagar Bhanushali

    - The 2-Series Coupe is expected to arrive next year. 

    - Engine options could include turbocharged four and six cylinder engines with both manual and automatic options.  

    The new BMW 2-Series coupe will keep the lower, more conventional twin-kidney grille while the rest of its design will remain pretty evolutionary. The car, in fact, will feature flush-mounted door handles similar to those used on the upcoming i4. The bodywork overall will be a tad more streamlined, although there will be aggressive side skirts to go with the mix. 

    BMW has been tight-lipped about the upcoming coupe, but it wouldn’t be front-wheel drive like the 2-Series Gran Coupe. Instead, the model will be underpinned by the rear-wheel drive CLAR architecture. Engine options are a bit of a mystery at the moment, but the car could be equipped with a turbocharged 2-litre four-cylinder that develops around 255hp. 

    We can also expect a six-cylinder engine and previous reports have suggested there will be an M2 with a detuned version of the twin-turbo 3-litre engine that is found in the X3 M and the M4 M. It’s rumoured to have more than 420hp. The 2-Series Coupe is expected to be introduced next year, but nothing is official at this point.  

