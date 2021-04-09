MG Hector and Hector Plus prices hiked in April 2021

- Third price hike in 2021

- Waiting period for all models range between two to three months

MG Motor India has discreetly hiked the prices of the 2021 Hector and Hector Plus for the third time in 2021. Earlier, the brand had announced a price hike of up to three per cent starting from 1 January, 2021, owing to an increase in the miscellaneous costs faced by the car manufacturer. In February 2021, the prices were revised for the second time by Rs 10,000 for both models.

For the 2021 Hector, the prices for the variants namely Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp of the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine have been increased by Rs 28,000. This also includes the Smart and Sharp trims available with DCT and CVT transmission. Meanwhile, the Sharp and Smart petrol hybrid versions also receive a Rs 28,000 rise, while the Super variant gets costlier by Rs 38,000. Coming to the diesel guise, the Style, Super, and Smart attract Rs 38,000 more and the top-spec Sharp is now expensive by Rs 43,000.

As for the Hector Plus six-seat version, the SUV is offered in Smart and Sharp trims with the 1.5-litre petrol and hybrid version along with CVT and DCT gearbox. The prices for both the variants are now up by Rs 28,000. The diesel variants – Super, Smart, and Sharp get an upward price revision of Rs 38,000.

All the petrol variants of the Hector Plus seven-seat model are now dearer by Rs 28,000 and the prices of the diesel versions are now hiked by Rs 38,000. All the prices mentioned are ex-showroom, except Kerala.