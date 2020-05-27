Please Tell Us Your City

India-bound BMW 5 Series facelift revealed

May 27, 2020, 11:00 AM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
8671 Views
Write a comment
India-bound BMW 5 Series facelift revealed

- Gets a 48V mild-hybrid and more plug-in hybrid powertrain options

- Design tweaks along with five new paint options

BMW has taken the wraps off the updated 5 Series sedan and Touring (estate) on its digital platforms. The mid-life update for the mid-size executive sedan comes with tweaked styling, updated equipment on the inside, and newer hybrid powertrain options. The 6 Series GT is also updated alongside the 5 Series.

BMW 5 Series Exterior

In terms of styling, the revised fascia gets redesigned headlamps with L-shaped lighting signature. The grille is tweaked and is slightly taller and wider as well but thankfully it has not grown in size like it did on the 7 Series facelift. At the back, the smoked finished taillamps look sporty along with reworked bumper design. The new 5 sits on BMW’s new Individual Air performance wheels and also gets five new paint schemes.

BMW 5 Series Exterior

On the inside, the familiar cabin has remained unchanged. However, the floating infotainment system is now integrated with the latest iDrive 7 operating system. Apart from that, newer connectivity options are also part of the update like remote navigation and OTA updates. Additionally, there are is something called ‘Drive Recorder’ feature which can record up to 40 seconds of video footage from points around the vehicle.

BMW 5 Series Exterior

The new additions to the powertrain options include a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Available for both four- and six-cylinder engines, this mild-hybrid system gets a bump of around 8bhp over the standard model. The plug-in hybrid line-up is also expanded to five and each of the models also gets a hike in power outputs. And the usual set of petrol and diesel engine options are carried over without any changes. The more powerful M5 will soon join the line-up.

BMW 5 Series Exterior

The new and updated BMW 5 Series will first go on sale in the European market with deliveries scheduled to start in July. Indian debut could be expected either by the end of this year or in 2021. The new 5 Series continues to rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz E-Class, which also received a facelift recently, the Audi A6 and the upcoming Jaguar XF facelift.

  • BMW
  • 5-series
  • BMW 5-Series
BMW 5 Series Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 65.9 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 70.54 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 64.08 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 65.83 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 66.39 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 61.53 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 66.94 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 61.68 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 62.51 Lakh onwards

