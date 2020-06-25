Second-gen Audi A3 sedan - Now in pictures

Audi revealed the second generation A3 sedan for the global market some time ago. It will go on sale in Europe and we expect it to be introduced in India early in 2021. Let's take a look at the pictures of the sedan that will go up against the Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan and the BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe.

This new A3 sedan is based on the MQB platform and is 4,495mm long, 1,816mm wide and 1,425mm tall. Also, the car's wheelbase is 2,636mm long.

In its second generation, the A3 sedan features a hexagonal grille with a silver frame. This is flanked by L-shaped LED headlights while the front bumper gets silver inserts.

Round at the back, Audi's new sedan is equipped with redesigned LED tail lamps and a bumper with silver inserts and integrated with reflectors.

On the inside, the cabin gets a redesigned dashboard with silver trim and slim air-conditioning vents. The centre console now houses a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment head-unit.

Behind the three-spoke multi-function steering wheel is a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Also, do note that the traditional gear lever is now replaced with a switch.

Globally, the new A3 will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. There's a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 148bhp of power and 250Nm of torque.

The second engine option is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel mill that also churns out 148bhp of power but 360Nm of torque.

Both these engines come mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the petrol engine can be had in an optional six-speed manual trim as well.