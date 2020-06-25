Please Tell Us Your City

Second-gen Audi A3 sedan - Now in pictures

June 25, 2020, 10:16 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
1083 Views
Second-gen Audi A3 sedan - Now in pictures

Audi revealed the second generation A3 sedan for the global market some time ago. It will go on sale in Europe and we expect it to be introduced in India early in 2021. Let's take a look at the pictures of the sedan that will go up against the Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan and the BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe.

Audi A3 New Left Side View

This new A3 sedan is based on the MQB platform and is 4,495mm long, 1,816mm wide and 1,425mm tall. Also, the car's wheelbase is 2,636mm long.

Audi A3 New Right Front Three Quarter

In its second generation, the A3 sedan features a hexagonal grille with a silver frame. This is flanked by L-shaped LED headlights while the front bumper gets silver inserts.

Audi A3 New left rear three quarter

Round at the back, Audi's new sedan is equipped with redesigned LED tail lamps and a bumper with silver inserts and integrated with reflectors.

Audi A3 New Dashboard

On the inside, the cabin gets a redesigned dashboard with silver trim and slim air-conditioning vents. The centre console now houses a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment head-unit.

Audi A3 New Steering Wheel

Behind the three-spoke multi-function steering wheel is a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Also, do note that the traditional gear lever is now replaced with a switch.

Audi A3 New Music System

Globally, the new A3 will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. There's a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 148bhp of power and 250Nm of torque.

Audi A3 New Right Front Three Quarter

The second engine option is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel mill that also churns out 148bhp of power but 360Nm of torque.

Audi A3 New Right Rear Three Quarter

Both these engines come mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the petrol engine can be had in an optional six-speed manual trim as well.

Audi A3 New Right Side View
  • Audi
  • A3 New
  • Audi A3 New
