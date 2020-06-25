Please Tell Us Your City

Bentley Mulsanne production comes to an end after more than a decade

June 25, 2020, 08:40 PM IST by Santosh Nair
Bentley Mulsanne production comes to an end after more than a decade

- Over 7,300 vehicles handcrafted in Crewe, Cheshire

- Flying Spur becomes Bentley’s new flagship model

After more than a decade in production, the final example of the Mulsanne has been completed. It signifies the end of an illustrious and extraordinary lifespan with over 7,300 examples, all of which were handcrafted at Bentley’s home in Crewe, Cheshire.

With typical end-of-production celebrations curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bentley employees gathered for socially-distanced photographs with the final cars. While one Mulsanne Speed ‘6.75 Edition by Mulliner’ finished in ‘Rose Gold over Tungsten’, heads to a lucky customer in the USA, another extremely special final Mulsanne can be seen lurking behind it. The latter’s future home remains a closely guarded secret.

Bentley Mulsanne Right Front Three Quarter

Back in the day, the Mulsanne was revealed to the world at Pebble Beach in 2009. In the last 11 years, over 700 people have invested nearly three million hours crafting Bentley’s ultra-luxury sedan. Producing the Mulsanne bodies required approximately 42 million spot welds, and creating the sumptuous leather interiors took more than a million hours alone. Nearly 90,000 hours have been spent polishing cars!

Bentley Mulsanne Front view

Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and Chief Executive, Bentley, said, “The Mulsanne is the culmination of all that we at Bentley have learnt during our first 100 years in producing the finest luxury cars in the world. As the flagship of our model range for over a decade, the Mulsanne has firmly solidified its place in the history of Bentley as nothing less than a true icon. I am immensely proud of the hundreds of designers, engineers and craftspeople that brought the Mulsanne to life over the last ten years. Now, as we begin Bentley’s journey to define the future of sustainable luxury mobility through our Beyond100 strategy, the role of Bentley flagship is passed to the new Flying Spur.”

