New-gen Audi S3 breaks cover with 306bhp

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         Powered by 2.0-litre TSI making 306bhp and 400Nm

    -         0-100kmph in 4.8 seconds, Quattro all-wheel-drive

    Audi has taken the wraps off the souped-up version of the fourth-gen A3 in the form of the S3. Showcased in both sedan and hatchback guise, the S3 is now the go-fast version in the line-up until the full-blown RS3 arrives.

    Audi A3 New Right Front Three Quarter

    Power comes from Golf-sourced EA888 2.0-litre TSI which produces 306bhp and 400Nm. Drive is sent to all four wheels channelled through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. As a result, the S3 can clock 0-100kmph in a sub-five-second time of 4.8 seconds.

    Audi A3 New Right Front Three Quarter

    In terms of hardware, the S3 gets a hydraulic multi-plate clutch which varies torque between the front and rear axles for maximum traction and stability, especially around corners. There’s a standard S-specific suspension with damper control. This suspension has valves which control oil flow in the dampers adapting to road conditions in a few thousand of a second.

    Audi A3 New Right Side View

    Sitting 15mm lower than before, it gets high-performance brakes sitting behind 19-inch gloss black wheels. The S3 also comes fitted with pre sense front, swerve assist with turn assist and lane departure warning as standard. The S3 Vorsprung also gets lane change and exit warnings, the rear cross-traffic and park assist systems and adaptive cruise assist.

    Audi A3 New Right Rear Three Quarter

    Appearance-wise, there’s the usual blacked-out grille, extended bumpers, larger air-dams and side kit. Audi has also provided its Matrix LED unit along with the aluminium doors. And at the rear, the large diffuser and four exhaust tailpipes ensure you that this is not a run-of-the-mill A3. With the new-gen model, the space on the inside has increased considerably compared to the outgoing S3. You get Nappa leather upholstery along with loads of carbon fibre and aluminium inserts all around the cabin. 

    Audi A3 New Dashboard

    Of course, the 10.25-inch MMI is standard. But buyers can also opt for Audi’s Virtual Cockpit with a 12.3-inch all-digital console. It also gets a third-gen MIB3 operating system with the latest connectivity options, including Google Earth-based navigation.

    Audi A3 New Front Row Seats

    Prices start at 37,900 Pounds in UK and deliveries are slated to commence in October. The Audi S3 is also expected to be introduced in India once the new-gen A3 makes it to our shores. That should happen either by next year or in 2022.

    Audi A3 New Right Rear Three Quarter
    • Audi
    • Audi S3 Sedan
    • S3
    • A3 New
    • Audi A3 New
    • Audi S3 Sportback
    • S3 Sedan
    Loading...

    All Audi-Cars

