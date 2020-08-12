Ford Freestyle Flair edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 7.69 lakh

- The Freestyle Flair edition is available with petrol and diesel powertrains

- The model is offered in three colour options

Ford India has launched the Freestyle Flair edition in the country, with introductory prices starting at Rs 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The model is available in petrol and diesel variants, priced at Rs 7.69 lakh and Rs 8.79 lakh respectively. The Freestyle Flair will be offered in three colours that include White Gold, Diamond White and Smoke Grey.

Exterior highlights of the Ford Freestyle Flair edition include front and rear skid plate inserts as well as the roof rails and ORVMs finished in a shade of red. The grille, roof and alloy wheels receive a gloss-black colour. The doors feature Flair edition graphics.

Inside, the Ford Freestyle edition comes equipped with black and grey upholstery, contrasting red accents on black door handles and Flair badging on the seats. The model will also get a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, reverse parking camera and automatic climate control. Safety features on the Freestyle Flair include Active Rollover Protection (ARP), six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC and rear parking sensors.

Engine options on the Ford Freestyle Flair will include a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine producing 95bhp and 120Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 99bhp and 215Nm of torque. Both engines are paired to a five-speed manual transmission. Ford has also introduced a partnership with JioSaavn. Under the partnership, all customers who book any variant of the Ford Freestyle before February 2021 will get a one-year premium subscription to ad-free music on JioSaavn. The music streaming app will also host the Ford Freestyle playlists.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Raina, Executive Director, Marketing, Sales and Service, Ford India, said, “The Ford Freestyle has been a benchmark compact utility vehicle, thanks to its affable design, value-for-money credentials and outstanding fun-to-drive capabilities. The trendy new Freestyle Flair takes it a notch up and promises to give UV intenders a cool looking vehicle to drive home during the upcoming festive season.”