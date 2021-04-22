CarWale
    Ford hikes prices up to Rs 80,000 of Endeavour, Figo, EcoSport, and Aspire in April 2021

    Jay Shah

    - Endeavour receives the highest price hike

    - Price revision lowest for Aspire

    Ford India has revised the prices of its entire line-up comprising the Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport, and the Endeavour. The new prices are effective from April 2021. The quantum of increase varies across models and we have listed the model-wise prices below.

    The variant line-up of the EcoSport compact SUV was recently rejigged with a new SE variant, details of which can be read here. Except for the Titanium +, SE, and S trims, the carmaker has escalated prices for the other variants (Ambiente, Trend, and Titanium) by Rs 20,000. The EcoSport petrol now starts at Rs 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom) while the diesel guise carries a beginning price of Rs 8.89 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    The Figo and Freestyle receive a price rise of Rs 18,000 across all the variants. Both the models are powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former develops 95bhp/119Nm torque while the latter generates 99bhp/215Nm of peak torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard while there is no automatic gearbox available. 

    The flagship full-size SUV – Endeavour gets the highest increase. The Titanium+ 4x2 AT is now costlier by Rs 70,000, whereas the Titanium+ 4x4 AT and the Sport 4x4 AT are now expensive by Rs 80,000. The 2.0-litre diesel engine milling out 168bhp and 400Nm of torque with a ten-speed automatic transmission is common for all the variants. The price for the base Titanium trim remains unchanged. 

    The sub-four metre compact sedan, Aspire, is offered in only two trims – Titanium and Titanium +. The ex-showroom prices of both variants are now up by Rs 3,000. 

