Ford opens two new dealerships in NCR

- Adiv Ford in Delhi and Shree Pawan Ford in Noida inaugurated

- Will offer end-to-end support to customers

- Total 28 outlets in NCR now

Ford has inaugurated two new sales and service touch-points in the National Capital Region (NCR) region, taking the total number of facilities to 28. These two new fully integrated sales and service dealerships will cater to all customers in the Delhi/National Capital Region.

The one in New Delhi is Adiv Ford situated at B-1/A-11, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road. It gets both a showroom of 5,000 sq. ft. area and a service station spreading across 25,000 sq. ft. There are 14 body shop bays and even 10 mechanical bays at this facility.

On the other hand, Shree Pawan Ford is located at D-247/2, Sector-63, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It also has a display area of 9,108 sq. ft., while the workshop sprawls across an area of 55,000 sq. ft comprising 10 mechanical bays and 10 body shop bays.

Both these facilities boast 'Sub Assembly Levels for Repairs' to save ownership costs. These will continue to offer comprehensive sales, service, and spare parts support along with the brand's Dial-A-Ford initiative. Ford's team will provide all the necessary help through this helpline at 1800-419-3000. Additionally, new customers in the region can directly contact Adiv Ford at +91 86575 89702 and Shree Pawan Ford at +91 86577 31187. The existing Ford car owners can also take their vehicles for service at any of these dealerships.