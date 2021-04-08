CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia Sonet seven-seater unveiled in Indonesia

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,300 Views
    Kia Sonet seven-seater unveiled in Indonesia

    - Manufactured in India

    - Powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine

    Kia has unveiled the seven-seat version of the Sonet SUV in Indonesia. The compact SUV is also offered overseas with a five-seat layout and breaches the four-metre scale in length. Surprisingly, the Sonet seven-seater is manufactured at the brand’s facility in India. 

    Kia Sonet Left Front Three Quarter

    On the outside, the Sonet looks exactly like its two-row model and even measures the same at 4,120mm length. It gets the signature tiger-nose grille flanked by LED headlamps and integrated DRLs. Other exterior elements include the roof rails, 16-inch alloy wheels, an electric sunroof, and LED tail lamps.

    Kia Sonet Third Row Seats

    The talking point of the Sonet is the third row which is neatly fitted in the boot space and is claimed to accommodate two passengers. The second-row seats get sliding and one-touch tumble function to allow for easy access to the last row seats. Along with the rear aircon vents, the Sonet also gets a roof blower with fan speed controller. Other features are carried forward from the standard Sonet that includes an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity option, cruise control, height-adjustable driver seat, six airbags, wireless charging, and USB charging points for first and second-row occupants. On the flip side, its leaves the Sonet with an unusable luggage compartment. 

    Kia Sonet Right Rear Three Quarter

    The engine options on the Sonet is a 1.5-litre petrol engine developing 113bhp and 144Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual and an eight-speed CVT unit. There are also three drive modes on offer – Eco, Normal, and Sport. There is no news of the seven-seat Sonet coming to the Indian market, however, Kia has begun testing a seven-seat MPV in India that is likely to be priced under Rs 20 lakh. For more details of the upcoming MPV, click here.

    Kia Sonet Image
    Kia Sonet
    ₹ 6.79 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Kia
    • Kia Sonet
    • Sonet
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    India-bound 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS updated with a sharpened design
     Next 
    Ford opens two new dealerships in NCR

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - April 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Sonet Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.90 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.19 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.65 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.93 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.95 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.60 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.91 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.59 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.44 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Sonet seven-seater unveiled in Indonesia