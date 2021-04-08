Kia Sonet seven-seater unveiled in Indonesia

- Manufactured in India

- Powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine

Kia has unveiled the seven-seat version of the Sonet SUV in Indonesia. The compact SUV is also offered overseas with a five-seat layout and breaches the four-metre scale in length. Surprisingly, the Sonet seven-seater is manufactured at the brand’s facility in India.

On the outside, the Sonet looks exactly like its two-row model and even measures the same at 4,120mm length. It gets the signature tiger-nose grille flanked by LED headlamps and integrated DRLs. Other exterior elements include the roof rails, 16-inch alloy wheels, an electric sunroof, and LED tail lamps.

The talking point of the Sonet is the third row which is neatly fitted in the boot space and is claimed to accommodate two passengers. The second-row seats get sliding and one-touch tumble function to allow for easy access to the last row seats. Along with the rear aircon vents, the Sonet also gets a roof blower with fan speed controller. Other features are carried forward from the standard Sonet that includes an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity option, cruise control, height-adjustable driver seat, six airbags, wireless charging, and USB charging points for first and second-row occupants. On the flip side, its leaves the Sonet with an unusable luggage compartment.

The engine options on the Sonet is a 1.5-litre petrol engine developing 113bhp and 144Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual and an eight-speed CVT unit. There are also three drive modes on offer – Eco, Normal, and Sport. There is no news of the seven-seat Sonet coming to the Indian market, however, Kia has begun testing a seven-seat MPV in India that is likely to be priced under Rs 20 lakh. For more details of the upcoming MPV, click here.