India-bound 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS updated with a sharpened design

- Gets a new special-edition AMG version

- Updates on the inside include the new MBUX system

Mercedes-Benz has subtly updated the CLS line-up for MY2021. The four-door sedan now gets a sharpened fascia along with a comprehensively updated cabin. Also part of the update is a mild-hybrid for the diesel range and a new range-topping, limited-run CLS 53 AMG 4Matic+ trim.

On the exterior, the new radiator grille might be a blink-and-miss but the larger and sportier front splitter is hard to miss. At the back, Mercedes has updated the diffuser-like rear apron with silver-chrome trims running along with the rear bumper. Newly designed 19-inch five/multi-spoke alloy wheels are also part of the update.

For the AMG Line, there’s a sportier-looking front splitter, aggressive bumpers both fore and aft, AMG spoiler and new 20-inch high-gloss light-alloy wheels in tremolite grey or gloss black. The new paint job on offer for 2021 CLS is the spectral blue metallic you see in the pictures.

On the inside, the cabin gets two new trim finishes – open-pore brown walnut and high-gloss grey wood. Also, the range of leather seat upholstery has been expanded: neva grey/magma grey and sienna brown/black. The newly designed steering wheel is borrowed from the E-Class and draped in Nappa leather with its high-gloss black insert. In terms of equipment, the updated MBUX system makes its way to the CLS line-up along with the driver-assist package.

The latter is supported by Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and Active Steering Assist using a new sensor pad on the steering wheel as a capacitive principle to detect hands on the steering wheel. Of course, there are personalisation options with Mercedes’ Designo arm in Sindelfingen

The range-topping model in the CLS line-up is the 53 4MATIC+ putting out 435bhp. It gets an integrated starter-generator which briefly delivers an additional 16kW of power and 250Nm of torque through the 48-volt onboard network. What’s more, it is combined with intelligent turbocharging with an electric auxiliary compressor (eZV) and exhaust gas turbocharger for AMG-like performance while keeping the efficiency and emission in check. Only 300 units of this model will be made. Meanwhile, the familiar CLS 220d, 300d 4Matic and 400d 4Matic along with 350 and 450 4Matic range of engine option will continue without any changes.

The new and updated 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS will first go on sale in the European markets in July. It is expected to make its way to Indian shores shortly after.