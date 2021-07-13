CarWale
    Mercedes-Benz India posts 65 per cent growth in sales in H1 of CY2021

    Jay Shah

    - E-Class remains the highest-selling model

    - To ramp up production from July, 2021

    Mercedes-Benz India has announced that the company sold a total of 4,857 units in the first half (January to June) 2021. With as many as seven new cars launched in the new year already, the German carmaker has logged a 65 per cent of growth in sales as compared to the same period last year. 

    The Mercedes-Benz E-Class emerged as the highest-selling model for the brand with the GLE SUV taking the second spot. With online sales gaining momentum, Mercedes-Benz observed 35 per cent of demand from its online platform in April and May, 2021 with over 25,000 leads generated in the H1 of CY2021. 

    In the past few months, the car manufacturer has launched new models covering all the varied luxury segments in the country. From the entry-level GLA SUV and the budget A-Class Limousine sedan to the uber-luxurious S-Class and the Maybach GLS 600, there’s something in stores for buyers with different tastes. To meet the growing demand, the carmaker plans to gradually ramp up its production from July, 2021. 

    Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, commented, “Our H1 2021 sales growth is in-line with the market sentiments and strongly underlines a continuing high customer demand for models. We have built a solid order bank on the back of new launches and it is highly satisfying to witness an all-round rise in demand for our products across the portfolio. Starting from the A-Class Limousine to the GLS Maybach and the AMG, customers have highly appreciated our product launches by strongly preferring a Mercedes-Benz and an AMG over other models; reiterating their confidence and trust in our product portfolio and customer oriented market strategy.”

    Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) variant coming soon; new Royal Gold colour to be introduced

