Mahindra Bolero Neo launched: All you need to know

- Launched in three variant options - the N4, N8, and the N10

- To be powered by a 1.5-litre mHAWK100 diesel engine that generates 100bhp/260Nm

Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra has expanded its product line-up in India with the launch of the Bolero Neo at a starting price of Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). The seven-seat SUV has been launched in the country ahead of its anticipated debut on 15 July. The vehicle is available across all Mahindra dealerships in the country. The newly launched Mahindra Bolero Neo is available in three variant options – N4, N8, and the N10. The company will soon introduce the optional N10 (O) with multi terrain technology (manual lock differential).

Exterior

The newly launched Mahindra Bolero Neo is built on the third-generation chassis which it shares with the Scorpio and the Thar. The Bolero Neo is essentially an updated version of the TUV300, therefore it retains the familiar design element. For freshness, the fascia and the tail section borrow styling elements from the Bolero giving it an imposing stance and static bending highlights with DRLs. The compact SUV features the signature Bolero body cladding and a fresh set of revised alloy wheels. The vehicle gets a sporty spoiler to accentuate the modern styling element.

The Bolero Neo is currently available in six colour options - Rocky Beige, Majestic Silver, Highway Red, Pearl White, Diamond White, and Napoli Black. Soon, Mahindra will introduce a new seventh colour option, Royal Gold. The new colour option is expected to be offered across all variants.

Interior

Mahindra claims to offer premium Italian interior theme in the newly launched Bolero Neo compact SUV. The dashboard is adorned by a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system and silver accents in the centre console. The seats are wrapped in premium fabric and it offers armrest for both the front row and the rear row. The vehicle gets a tilt adjustable steering and a twin pod instrument cluster. Additional feature highlights include height-adjustable driver seats, front and rear power windows, and remote lock and keyless entry.

Engine

Under the hood, the Bolero Neo is powered by a 1.5-litre mHAWK100 diesel engine to produce 100bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The compact SUV gets a rear-wheel-drive system with multi terrain technology to deliver superior performance. The ESS (micro hybrid) and ECO mode claim to deliver better fuel efficiency figures.

Safety

In terms of safety, the new Bolero Neo gets a high strength steel body shell, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, automatic door locks, high speed warnings, and cornering brake control. The newly launched compact SUV further gets ISOFIX child seat, static bending headlamps, follow me headlamps, seat belt reminder, and digital immobiliser.