    Nissan Kicks attracts offers up to Rs 80,000 in April 2021

    Jay Shah

    Nissan Kicks attracts offers up to Rs 80,000 in April 2021

    - Offers valid till 30 April, 2021

    - Benefits available in the form of exchange, cash, and loyalty discounts

    Nissan India has announced special benefits on its official website of up to Rs 80,000 for its SUV – Kicks. These advantages are in the form of exchange benefit, cash discount, and loyalty benefit. This scheme is valid only till 30 April, 2021 or till the stocks are available.

    Potential customers can avail of these benefits with an exchange offer of Rs 50,000, a cash discount of Rs 20,000, and an additional benefit of Rs 10,000 based on the Cibil Score. It is to be noted that the said benefits can be availed only at NIC enabled dealerships and may vary across variants and locations. 

    Nissan Kicks is offered with a choice of two petrol engines. The 1.5-litre petrol motor is available with a five-speed manual transmission and develops 105bhp and 142Nm of torque. While the potent 1.3-litre turbo petrol produces 154bhp and 254Nm of peak torque. This engine can be had with a six-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. The variants include XL, XV, XV Premium, and XV Premium (O), along with nine exterior colour shades to choose from. To read our review of the Nissan Kicks Turbo, click here.

    Nissan Kicks Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.43 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 11.57 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 10.65 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.10 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.26 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 10.81 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.07 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 10.63 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 10.49 Lakh

