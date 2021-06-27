Mercedes-Benz CLS updated for MY2022 is India-bound

- Gets rejigged feature list

- Newer upholstery and paint scheme

Mercedes-Benz has updated the CLS-Class for MY2022 in the European market. The four-door coupe gets its first major update since the introduction of the current generation and we expect similar changes to reflect on the Indian model soon.

With the 2022 update, the CLS gets an AMG Line package with subtle tweaks like gloss black highlights on the exterior. It also gets a reworked front bumper and splitter at the back. This being a luxury offering, a healthy dose of chrome is seen all around as well.

Unlike BMW, the grilles on modern Mercs are delightful and the new CLS gets an even better design than before. There are a few minor tweaks to the headlamp and taillamp signature as well. The new paint scheme for the updated CLS is Starling Blue Metallic. While the five-twin-spoke and multi-spoke 19-inch and 20-inch alloy wheels are new as well.

On the inside, the newer steering wheel borrowed from the new-gen C-Class makes its debut. Other entrants for the four-door coupe include Nappa leather upholstery, open-pore walnut wood and various dual-tone combinations for personalizing the upholstery.

For the oily bits, the CLS 450 now gets a turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six with an integrated 48Volt starter-generator mild hybrid system. It makes 360bhp and 500Nm, including a boost of 20bhp and 250Nm from the motor. It also gets the familiar nine-speed automatic and AWD configuration. Changes to the other trims and engine options are limited.

Mercedes-Benz India should also incorporate the changes for the CLS that’s sold in the country. This update could be reflected before the end of this year at the earliest.