    Mercedes-Benz CLS updated for MY2022 is India-bound

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    895 Views
    -         Gets rejigged feature list

    -         Newer upholstery and paint scheme

    Mercedes-Benz has updated the CLS-Class for MY2022 in the European market. The four-door coupe gets its first major update since the introduction of the current generation and we expect similar changes to reflect on the Indian model soon.

    Mercedes-Benz CLS Left Front Three Quarter

    With the 2022 update, the CLS gets an AMG Line package with subtle tweaks like gloss black highlights on the exterior. It also gets a reworked front bumper and splitter at the back. This being a luxury offering, a healthy dose of chrome is seen all around as well.

    Mercedes-Benz CLS Right Rear Three Quarter

    Unlike BMW, the grilles on modern Mercs are delightful and the new CLS gets an even better design than before. There are a few minor tweaks to the headlamp and taillamp signature as well. The new paint scheme for the updated CLS is Starling Blue Metallic. While the five-twin-spoke and multi-spoke 19-inch and 20-inch alloy wheels are new as well.

    Mercedes-Benz CLS Dashboard

    On the inside, the newer steering wheel borrowed from the new-gen C-Class makes its debut. Other entrants for the four-door coupe include Nappa leather upholstery, open-pore walnut wood and various dual-tone combinations for personalizing the upholstery.

    For the oily bits, the CLS 450 now gets a turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six with an integrated 48Volt starter-generator mild hybrid system. It makes 360bhp and 500Nm, including a boost of 20bhp and 250Nm from the motor. It also gets the familiar nine-speed automatic and AWD configuration. Changes to the other trims and engine options are limited.

    Mercedes-Benz CLS Left Front Three Quarter

    Mercedes-Benz India should also incorporate the changes for the CLS that’s sold in the country. This update could be reflected before the end of this year at the earliest. 

    Mercedes-Benz CLS Image
    Mercedes-Benz CLS
    ₹ 86.39 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
