    Hyundai Alcazar - Top four accessory packages

    Ninad Ambre

    The new Hyundai Alcazar is being offered in as many as four accessory packs - Dark, Elevate, Majestic and Supreme. Let's get into the details of these top four exclusive Hyundai genuine accessory packages, which can be purchased from any Hyundai dealership across India.

    1. Dark Pack

    This pack has been devised to offer some cosmetic enhancements at an entry-level price of Rs 12,715 (all prices inclusive of taxes). The range of accessories includes headlamp garnish, number plate garnish, tail light garnish, a 3D Floor Mat, and a chrome door side moulding.

    2. Elevate Pack 

    The second one bundles in car perfume, cushion pillow, door visors, headlight garnish, tail lamp garnish, and again a chrome door side moulding. Then, there's also a 3D Boot Mat in addition to a 3D Floor Mat, all of these being offered at Rs 15,502.

    3. Majestic Pack 

    The Majestic pack, on the other hand, combines accessories for both the interior and exterior of the Alcazar. Apart from the afore-mentioned features, customers also get a dual-layer mat and sunshades at a price of Rs 24,900.

    4. Supreme Pack

    The top-of-the-line offering as the name suggests is this Supreme pack, which adds premium seat covers in addition to all the features from the afore-mentioned packs. This one's priced at Rs 30,898.

    Hyundai Alcazar
    ₹ 16.30 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
