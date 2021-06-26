Skoda Kushaq to offer two infotainment systems and Skoda Connect mobile online services

- Skoda Kushaq to be available in three variants - Active, Ambition, and Style

- The Active variant to get a seven-inch colour infotainment, while 10-inch colour touchscreen will be offered in the Ambition and Style variants

Skoda Kushaq is due for India launch on 28 June, 2021. The latest SUV from Skoda, the Kushaq is based on the MQB-AO-IN platform that also underpins the Volkswagen Taigun. Ahead of its official launch in the country, we have learnt about a few new features that you can expect in the upcoming model. Skoda Kushaq will be available in three variant options – Active, Ambition, and Style.

Depending on the variant, the upcoming Kushaq SUV offers a choice of two advanced infotainment systems - a seven-inch or a 10-inch touchscreen. Both the systems offer wireless SmartLink technology that enables smartphone integration. From the Ambition variant onwards, users can access a comprehensive range of mySKODA Connect mobile online services and also, download a navigation function for the premium infotainment system from Skoda Play App. The mySKODA Connect will help with details such as – vehicle information, driving data (including statistics on completed journeys with actual costs), route tracking and the estimated time of arrival, provided the offline navigation function has been downloaded from the SKODA Play app store.

The Active variant gets a seven-inch colour touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth functionality for hands-free phone calls. The USB-C port can be used for charging or data transfer from electronic devices. The Ambition and the Style variants get a 10-inch colour touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone-style functionality. The system supports 4.0 Bluetooth and Wi-Fi hotspot. There are two USB-C ports in the centre console for connecting and charging mobile devices via cable. The Style variant additionally offers a Phone Box that allows smartphones to be charged inductively and a 340-watt Skoda sound system with six speakers and a subwoofer in the spare wheel well.

The MySKODA Connect app will also help in displaying vehicle locations in real-time or a walking route to where it is parked. A smartphone can be used to find the petrol station or ask for a vehicle health report, as the device will automatically store important data every time the ignition is turned off. The owners can also opt to receive speeding notifications if the vehicle is outside the specified area or may have been stolen. The system is also capable of contacting the helpline in case of an accident and will also send out an SMS with the vehicle location to the emergency contact.