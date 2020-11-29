Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class facelift begins testing

- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class facelift test-mule hides updated fascia

- The model is expected to arrive in mid-2021

Mercedes-Benz has commenced testing the CLS-Class facelift ahead of its debut that could take place sometime in 2021. New spy images have caught the updated model that was undergoing tests at the Nurburgring in Germany.

As seen in the spy images, the facelifted Mercedes-Benz CLS features camouflage only on the front bumper, hinting at where the majority of the changes could lie. Mercedes could also be working on a set of revised headlamps and tail lights that are yet to make their debut on the said mules in question.

Details regarding the interior of the new Mercedes-Benz facelift are unknown at the moment, although we can expect changes in the form of an updated MBUX system with the latest software. Expect engine options to remain unchanged. The India-spec CLS-Class is offered with a lone 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 241bhp and 500Nm of torque. This motor comes paired to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.