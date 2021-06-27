Skoda Auto to introduce three new electric vehicles by 2030

- Aims a share of 50-70 per cent in Europe’s EV market by 2030

- To strengthen its position in entry-level segments

Skoda Auto has outlined its roadmap for the coming years with the new ‘Skoda Strategy 2020’ corporate project. Riveting on growing in the budget EV space, the Czech based carmaker will introduce three pure-electric vehicles by 2030. The brand targets a 50 to 70 per cent share in the EV space in Europe by 2030.

The upcoming three electric cars will be positioned below the recently launched Enyaq iV. These models will be aimed to strengthen the brand’s presence in the entry-level segments and will be priced aggressively.

To boost the transformation and manufacture of e-components locally, Skoda’s three Czech plants - Boleslav, Kvasiny and Vrchlabí will be modified and rechanneled by 2030. Presently, the company manufactures high-voltage traction batteries for the Superb iV and Octavia iV plug-in hybrid models. Come 2022, Skoda will also commence the production of MEB-battery systems for the Enyaq iV.

As for India, the first model to be launched under Skoda’s ‘India 2.0’ project will be the Kushaq mid-size SUV slated to be launched tomorrow. We have driven the baby SUV and you can read our first-drive review here. Following the Kushaq will be the Kodiaq facelift and an all-new mid-size sedan that will be placed above the current-gen Rapid. Both the models will be introduced in India by the end of this year.