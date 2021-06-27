Maserati Ghibli gets two special editions – Operanera and Operabianca

- Inspired by Japanese street culture

Maserati and Hiroshi Fujiwara, the Japanese musician, producer, and designer have come together for a partnership to give us another special edition of the Ghibli. Presented in Tokyo, Maserati has created two contrasting evocations based on Japanese street culture. Made with Fujiwara’s brand Fragment, these two special editions are called – Operanera and Operabianca

Like the ‘Love Audacious’ edition from last month, this art car is another outcome of the Maserati Fuoriserie customisation program. In Japan, Hiroshi Fujiwara is considered a revered trendsetter and a pioneer of the streetwear culture of Tokyo in the 1980s. He is also a DJ, music producer, and visual artist. Maserati believes that in the spirit of ‘itanji’ which means ‘non-conformist’ these two brands from completely differing part of the world – Italian design and Japanese perfection – can create something unique.

Based on the GranLusso trim, a total of 175 cars of the Ghibli Operanera and Ghibli Operabianca will be made for the world. Both the special editions are done in two different black exterior finishes – one in a glossy/opaque black and the other in glossy white and opaque black. The cabin gets an Alcantara wrap with contrasting silver inserts and dark blue seat belts. The Trident grille is also tweaked with logos highlighting this partnership. Both the Ghibli Operanera and Ghibli Operabianca are fitted with 20-inch Urano matte black wheels and a specific badge with the Fragment logo on the C pillar.

Lastly, the code M157110519FRG appears underneath the three iconic side air ducts. This alphanumeric tag seals the partnership: the first four characters are the Ghibli ID code, the next six numbers record the date of the first meeting (5 November 2019) between Hiroshi and the Centro Stile Maserati, and the final three letters are the acronym of Fragment.