Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Mercedes-Benz India gradually ramps up sales

Mercedes-Benz India gradually ramps up sales

July 10, 2020, 09:32 PM IST by Santosh Nair
590 Views
Write a comment
Mercedes-Benz India gradually ramps up sales

- Delivers 2,948 new cars to customers in H1 2020, amid the COVID-19 related challenges

- SUVs remain the most preferred vehicles with 57 percent penetration in June 2020 sales

Mercedes-Benz India is gradually ramping-up its operations and sales following all the directives from local authorities.

The company clocked these sales despite facing ongoing market challenges influenced strongly by the COVID-19 pandemic. The June 2020 sales however showed first signs of a gradual recovery buoyed by a rejuvenated SUV portfolio.

With Unlock 1.0, Mercedes-Benz India and its dealer partners’ current priority remains the safety and health of their employees, customers, and suppliers. The brand also disclosed that the emergence of Mercedes-Benz’s digital services remains the key highlight amidst COVID-19 restrictions, with 8000-plus leads generated through its online sales platform in Q2.

Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “We remain cautiously optimistic as we gradually ramp up our sales amidst the prevalent market challenges triggered by the pandemic. We are glad to witness a slow movement from previous months and we expect this trend to gather momentum. However recovery will be slow and we currently expect customer sentiments to revive going forward, though the market conditions would continue to remain challenging. The availability of BS6 volume models, the launch of new models combined with an expected revival of customer sentiments, should help create demand.”

  • Mercedes-Benz
  • Mercedes Benz E Class
  • E Class
  • CLS
  • Mercedes-Benz G-Class
  • GLA
  • GLC
  • GLE
  • GLS
  • Mercedes-Benz CLS
  • Mercedes-Benz GLA
  • G-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz GLS
  • Mercedes-Benz GLE
  • Mercedes-Benz GLC
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Ad

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 47.84 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 52.46 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 47.9 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 50.22 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 49.18 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 45.6 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 49.59 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 45.71 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 46.32 Lakh onwards

  • Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Other Brands

All Mercedes-Benz Cars
All Makes

Popular Videos

10 Questions | Managing Director and CEO Mercedes-Benz India Martin Schwenk | CarWale CXO Interview

10 Questions | Managing Director and CEO Mercedes-Benz India Martin Schwenk | CarWale CXO Interview

In this episode, Vikrant Singh talks to the Managi ...

17 Likes
1391 Views

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

So the Mercedes Benz C300d has AMG in its name. ...

582 Likes
51086 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

MG Hector PlusMG Hector Plus

13th Jul 2020

14L - ₹ 18L
Hyundai Tucson FaceliftHyundai Tucson Facelift

14th Jul 2020

18L - ₹ 20L
Honda All New CityHonda All New City

15th Jul 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New RS7 SportbackAudi New RS7 Sportback

16th Jul 2020

1.50Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
AD
MG Hector Plus

Launching in

  • 00 DAYS
  • 00 HRS
  • 00 MINS
  • 00 SEC
KNOW MORE

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in