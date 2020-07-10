Mercedes-Benz India gradually ramps up sales

- Delivers 2,948 new cars to customers in H1 2020, amid the COVID-19 related challenges

- SUVs remain the most preferred vehicles with 57 percent penetration in June 2020 sales

Mercedes-Benz India is gradually ramping-up its operations and sales following all the directives from local authorities.

The company clocked these sales despite facing ongoing market challenges influenced strongly by the COVID-19 pandemic. The June 2020 sales however showed first signs of a gradual recovery buoyed by a rejuvenated SUV portfolio.

With Unlock 1.0, Mercedes-Benz India and its dealer partners’ current priority remains the safety and health of their employees, customers, and suppliers. The brand also disclosed that the emergence of Mercedes-Benz’s digital services remains the key highlight amidst COVID-19 restrictions, with 8000-plus leads generated through its online sales platform in Q2.

Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “We remain cautiously optimistic as we gradually ramp up our sales amidst the prevalent market challenges triggered by the pandemic. We are glad to witness a slow movement from previous months and we expect this trend to gather momentum. However recovery will be slow and we currently expect customer sentiments to revive going forward, though the market conditions would continue to remain challenging. The availability of BS6 volume models, the launch of new models combined with an expected revival of customer sentiments, should help create demand.”