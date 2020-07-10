Please Tell Us Your City

MG Hector Plus dimensions revealed

July 10, 2020, 08:15 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
1416 Views
Write a comment
MG Hector Plus dimensions revealed

-Launch in India on 13 July 

-To be offered in six variants and three powertrain options 

The MG Hector Plus will be launched in India on 13 July across six variants and three powertrain options. We’ve revealed the variant-wise features across the six trim levels as well as looked at how the Hector Plus stacks up against the Innova Crysta and now here are its dimensions. 

The Hector Plus measures in at 4.72-metres with a wheelbase of 2.75-metres. As compared to the standard Hector the Hector Plus is 650mm longer but is exactly the same as the latter across all the other dimensions. The added length is expected to offer good boot space with all three rows in place.

The MG Hector Plus was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year and is the third MG model for India that will be slotted into a spot above the MG Hector in their line-up.

  • MG
  • MG Hector Plus
  • Hector Plus
