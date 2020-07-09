MG Hector Plus variant-wise features revealed ahead of launch

- The MG Hector Plus will be launched in India on 13 July
- The model will be offered in three variants including Super, Sharp and Smart
MG Motor India has revealed the variant-wise features of the Hector Plus ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place next week. The model will be available in three variants including Super, Smart and Sharp.
Powertrain options on the MG Hector Plus will include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor with a mild-hybrid system and a 2.0-litre diesel motor. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol version will be offered exclusively with a DCT unit while the 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid and 2.0-litre diesel versions will be available with a six-speed manual transmission. The model can be chosen in six colours including Starry Sky Blue, Candy White, Glaze Red, Starry Black, Burgundy Red and Aurora Silver. Following are the variant-wise features of the model.
MG Hector Plus Super (2.0-litre diesel MT)
Second-row captain seats with slide and recline function; individual arm-rest
10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and offline maps
Dual airbags
ESP
ABS with EBD
Hill hold control
TCS
Speed-sensing auto door lock
LED headlamps and tail lights
Halogen fog lamps
17-inch silver alloy wheels
Shark-fin antenna
AC vents for the second row
Third row AC vents with separate fan speed control
Reverse parking camera
Front and rear parking sensors
Cruise control
Steering mounted controls
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Tilt-adjustable steering
USB charging port in all three rows
Height-adjustable driver seat
Leather-wrapped arm-rest with storage
Four speakers and two tweeters
Chrome grille
MG Hector Plus Smart (1.5-litre turbo-petrol AT, 2.0-litre diesel MT)
i-Smart Internet car technology
Infinity music system with four speakers, four tweeters, subwoofer and amplifier
Side airbags
Smoked Sepia brown leather seats
Six-way power-adjustable driver seat
Tyre pressure monitoring system
17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
Floating light turn indicators
Push-button start-stop
LED fog lamps
Electrically folding ORVMs
Telescopic adjustable steering
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Electric parking brake (DCT only)
MG Hector Plus Sharp (1.5-litre turbo-petrol AT, 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid MT and 2.0-litre diesel MT)
Panoramic sunroof
Curtain airbags
Seven-inch coloured MID
360-degree camera
Powered tail gate with smart swipe function
Eight colour ambient lighting system
Heated ORVMs
Automatic climate control
Rain sensing wipers
Remote sunroof open/close by i-Smart app
Four-way power-adjustable front passenger seat (except petrol-hybrid variant)