MG Hector Plus variant-wise features revealed ahead of launch

- The MG Hector Plus will be launched in India on 13 July

- The model will be offered in three variants including Super, Sharp and Smart

MG Motor India has revealed the variant-wise features of the Hector Plus ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place next week. The model will be available in three variants including Super, Smart and Sharp.

Powertrain options on the MG Hector Plus will include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor with a mild-hybrid system and a 2.0-litre diesel motor. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol version will be offered exclusively with a DCT unit while the 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid and 2.0-litre diesel versions will be available with a six-speed manual transmission. The model can be chosen in six colours including Starry Sky Blue, Candy White, Glaze Red, Starry Black, Burgundy Red and Aurora Silver. Following are the variant-wise features of the model.

MG Hector Plus Super (2.0-litre diesel MT)

Second-row captain seats with slide and recline function; individual arm-rest

10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and offline maps

Dual airbags

ESP

ABS with EBD

Hill hold control

TCS

Speed-sensing auto door lock

LED headlamps and tail lights

Halogen fog lamps

17-inch silver alloy wheels

Shark-fin antenna

AC vents for the second row

Third row AC vents with separate fan speed control

Reverse parking camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Cruise control

Steering mounted controls

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Tilt-adjustable steering

USB charging port in all three rows

Height-adjustable driver seat

Leather-wrapped arm-rest with storage

Four speakers and two tweeters

Chrome grille

MG Hector Plus Smart (1.5-litre turbo-petrol AT, 2.0-litre diesel MT)

i-Smart Internet car technology

Infinity music system with four speakers, four tweeters, subwoofer and amplifier

Side airbags

Smoked Sepia brown leather seats

Six-way power-adjustable driver seat

Tyre pressure monitoring system

17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Floating light turn indicators

Push-button start-stop

LED fog lamps

Electrically folding ORVMs

Telescopic adjustable steering

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Electric parking brake (DCT only)

MG Hector Plus Sharp (1.5-litre turbo-petrol AT, 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid MT and 2.0-litre diesel MT)

Panoramic sunroof

Curtain airbags

Seven-inch coloured MID

360-degree camera

Powered tail gate with smart swipe function

Eight colour ambient lighting system

Heated ORVMs

Automatic climate control

Rain sensing wipers

Remote sunroof open/close by i-Smart app

Four-way power-adjustable front passenger seat (except petrol-hybrid variant)