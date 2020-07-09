Toyota Corolla Cross SUV revealed in Thailand

- Based on the TNGA-C platform that underpins the Corolla sedan

- Corolla Cross is slotted between Toyota RAV4 and C-HR

- Unlikely to be launched in India

Even as SUVs and crossovers continue their resurgence world over, Toyota has revealed yet another SUV based on the Corolla sedan in Thailand. And rightly so, the SUV is named the Toyota Corolla Cross.

The all-new Corolla Cross is underpinned by the same Toyota New Global Architecture C (TGNA-C platform) that also forms the basis for the C-HR and Corolla. The new SUV is positioned between the Toyota C-HR and the RAV4. Dimensionally, it is 4,460mm long, 1,825mm wide, 1,620mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,640mm.

In Thailand, the Toyota Corolla Cross is available with two powertrains – a 1.8-litre 2ZR-FBE petrol motor and a hybrid version of the 1.8-litre unit. The former makes 140bhp and 175Nm of peak torque and is coupled to a CVT. On the other hand, the 2ZR-FXE derivative of the 1.8-litre mill that makes 98bhp and 142Nm is paired to a 600-volt electric motor that adds another 72bhp and 163Nm. The hybrid motor is offered with an e-CVT.

As far as design is concerned, it carries the styling elements from Toyota’s other offerings. It features a proper two-box silhouette along with clean lines and isn’t as in-your-face as the Toyota C-HR. The sculpted bumper, protruding wheel arches and the body-cladding all around add muscle to its design.

Besides the Thai market, the Toyota Corolla Cross will also make its way to other ASEAN and global markets in the months to come. However, the SUV is unlikely to be launched in India.