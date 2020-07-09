Honda Civic BS6 diesel variants launched in India at Rs 20.74 lakh

-The Civic diesel is powered by a 1.6-litre BS6 compliant diesel engine

-Two variants- ZX and VX and with MT only

The BS6 compliant diesel-powered Honda Civic has been launched in India at Rs 20.74 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available in the VX and ZX variants and across five colour options with bookings open since June 16.

Powering these variants of the Civic is Honda’s BS6 compliant 1.6-litre i-DTEC diesel unit producing 118bhp/300Nm. This engine is offered only with a six-speed manual. In terms of interior and exterior appearance, there’s no difference between the petrol and diesel-powered models apart from the badging at the rear. You get all the features of the VX and ZX trim levels of which the latter is a top-spec variant with offerings like lane watch camera, power driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control and ambient lighting. 17-inch alloy wheels, electric sunroof, curtain airbags and rain-sensing wipers.

The Civic is Honda’s rival for the likes of the Hyundai Elantra, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Jeep Compass and the next-generation Skoda Octavia set to launch in India in 2021.

Commenting on the launch, Rajesh Goel, Senior vice president and director, marketing and sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “Honda is committed to bringing its latest and advanced environment-friendly technologies to the Indian market. With the introduction of the BS6 diesel version of our iconic sedan Honda Civic, our entire sedan lineup will offer the choice of both petrol and diesel to cater to our esteemed customers. The diesel Civic is available in manual transmission and will appeal to customers looking for sheer driving pleasure.”

Prices for the BS6 Honda Civic diesel (ex-showroom Delhi)

Honda Civic diesel VX- Rs 20.74 lakh

Honda Civic diesel ZX- Rs 22.34 lakh