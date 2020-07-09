Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • Lamborghini Sian Roadster revealed; limited to 19 units worldwide

Lamborghini Sian Roadster revealed; limited to 19 units worldwide

July 09, 2020, 02:30 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Lamborghini Sian Roadster revealed; limited to 19 units worldwide

- All 19 units of the Lamborghini Sian Roadster are sold out

- Each unit of the model will be customised to the owner’s specifications by the Ad Personam department

Lamborghini has taken the covers off the Sian Roadster, 10 months after the Coupe derivate made its world debut. Limited to just 19 units across the globe, each unit of the Roadster version of the first hybrid from the Italian marque will be customised by the brand’s Ad Personam department.

Lamborghini Aventador Right Rear Three Quarter

Propelling the Lamborghini Sian Roadster is the same 6.5-litre V12 engine paired to a 48V electric motor. The combined power output stands at 808bhp, enabling the model to sprint from 0-100kmph in 2.9 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 350kmph.

Lamborghini Aventador Dashboard

The Lamborghini Sian Roadster seen in the images here is painted in a shade of Blu Uranus, while the interior is finished in White with Blu Glauco detailing and new air vents produced via 3D printing which also allows customisation of the customer’s initials.

Lamborghini Aventador Rear view

While most of the design elements of the new Lamborghini Sian Roadster remain similar to its hard-top sibling, the model features active cooling vanes on the rear, the operation of which is triggered by the reaction of smart-material elements to the temperature generated by the exhaust system, causing them to rotate and providing a cooling solution. Just so you know, all 19 units of the Lamborghini Sian Roadster have been spoken for.

  • Lamborghini
  • Lamborghini Aventador
  • Aventador
  • Lamborghini Sian Roadster
  • Sian Roadster
Lamborghini Aventador Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.46 Crore onwards
Delhi₹ 5.5 Crore onwards

