Spec Comparison: MG Hector Plus Vs Toyota Innova Crysta

July 06, 2020, 07:21 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
The MG Hector Plus is the third model from the company to be launched in India. Banking on the success of the five-seater Hector, the company will soon launch the six-seat Hector Plus. Post-launch, it will compete against the likes of the Toyota Innova Crysta, which can be had in either seven-seat or eight-seat version. Read below to learn more about the key differences between the two models. 

Exterior 

The MG Hector Plus appears to be a matured cousin of the Hector sibling. The vehicle gets floating light turn indicators, LED headlamps, LED front and rear fog lamps, LED taillamps, LED DRLs, shark fin antennae and turn indicator on the ORVMs. The vehicle features a new chrome front grille and dual tone machined alloy wheels to appeal the masses from all age group. The vehicle also gets a Smart Swipe feature that allows the user to open the tailgate with a just a wipe of the foot. For added convenience, the Hector Plus gets heated ORVMs and a dual pane panoramic sunroof. 

The Innova Crysta has been in the market for over three years now and has a familiar design. Visually, the vehicle has sharp design elements inspired by an SUV, like sharp stretch back LED headlamps and an imposing grille. At the rear, the MPV has distinctively styled rear quarter glass and tail lamps. Although the vehicle has been around for a while now, it still refuses to show its age. 

Interior 

The Hector Plus gets a six-seater layout with second row captain seats that can slide, recline and also offer individual armrests. The seats come wrapped in man-made smoked sepia brown leather to offer a premium feel. For the first time in this segment, the Hector Plus gets eight ambient lighting option. The vehicle further gets seven-inch coloured MID (navigation, music, calling and TPMS input). The Hector was introduced with a large touchscreen infotainment system, similarly the Hector Plus also gets a large 10-inch HD touchscreen AVN system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The vehicle also gets steering mounted audio controls and eight speakers with tweeters. Interestingly, the co-driver seat is also four-way power adjustable. 

The dashboard in the Innova Crysta gets driver-centric contours and is dressed in black with a classy metallic strip defining its outline. The vehicle gets a blue-lit instrument cluster and is available in both seven-seater and eight-seater options. The two dials read out revs and speed while the multi-function display in the centre gives away all other related information. The MPV also gets an intuitive touch-screen infotainment system on the dashboard. The new steering wheel gets metal highlights and steering mounted controls.

MG Hector Plus Right Front Three Quarter

Engine 

The upcoming MG Hector Plus will be available in three engine options. The BS6 compliant 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a DCT transmission produces 139bhp at 5,000rpm and 250Nm between 1,600 - 3,600. The petrol hybrid version is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine with belt starter generator that produce similar performance figures as the regular petrol model, however, the hybrid version gets a six-speed manual transmission. The diesel version gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission to produce 165bhp at 3,750rpm and 350Nm of torque between 1,750 - 2,500rpm.

The Innova Crysta is available is both petrol and diesel engine options. The Innova Crysta gets a 2.4-litre diesel unit producing 148bhp at 3,400rpm and 343Nm of torque at 1,400rpm. The diesel engine is available in both five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox option that produces 360Nm of torque. The 2.7-litre petrol engine produces 164bhp at 5,200rpm and 245Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. The petrol engine can be had in both five-speed manual and six-speed automatic options. 

Conclusion 

Among the two, the MG Hector Plus offers several segment first features. That said, the Toyota Innova Crysta has withstood the test of time and is backed by years of positive experience. The pricing for the upcoming MG Hector Plus will be a key determining factor for its success in India. 

  • MG
  • MG Hector Plus
  • Hector Plus
