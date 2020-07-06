Please Tell Us Your City

  • New Audi RS7 Sportback India launch on 16 July

New Audi RS7 Sportback India launch on 16 July

July 06, 2020, 08:00 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
11985 Views
- New Audi RS7 Sportback bookings open

- Deliveries of the model will begin next month

Audi India is all set to launch the new generation RS7 Sportback in India on 16 July. Bookings for the model, which was unveiled at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, commenced last month for an amount of Rs 10 lakh.

Powertrain options on the new Audi RS7 Sportback will include an updated version of the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that now produces 591bhp and 800Nm of torque. This motor sends power to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission with the signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system. From a standstill, the RS7 Sportback can sprint to 100kmph in just 3.6 seconds.

Audi New RS7 Sportback Front view

Based on the second-gen Audi A7, the new RS7 Sportback is equipped with a blacked-out grille, aggressive front bumper, 21-inch alloy wheels, side skirts, and a rear bumper-mounted diffuser with two integrated exhaust tips.

Inside, the upcoming Audi RS7 Sportback will receive features in the form of a fully digital cockpit, dual touchscreen units on the centre console, Alcantara upholstery and flat-bottom steering wheel. The company is also likely to offer the complete range of personalisation options for the model. Once launched, the new Audi RS7 Sportback will rival the Mercedes-AMG E63S and the BMW M5.

