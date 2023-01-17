Audi India discontinues RS7 Sportback

- The model was launched in July 2020

- It was the brand’s most expensive sedan on sale

Audi has discontinued the RS7 Sportback in India and the model has also been delisted from its official website. The brand launched the second-generation RS7 Sportback in mid-2020 in the Indian market. And the last recorded price of the performance sedan was Rs 2.24 crore (ex-showroom).

On the feature front, it included a five-seat configuration, RS adaptive air suspension, flared wheel arches, 21-inch alloy wheels, single-frame grille with honeycomb mesh, rear bumper with integrated diffuser and oval exhaust pipes, panoramic sunroof, and LED matrix headlamps. On the Inside, the RS7 Sportback came equipped with a virtual cockpit, Heads-Up Display (HUD), Alcantara-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel with aluminium paddle shifters, and RS sport seats with Black Pearl Nappa leather and a 705W B&O 16-speaker music system.

Under the hood, the RS7 came soldiered with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission unit that produced 591bhp and 800Nm of peak torque. The engine was mated to a 48V mild-hybrid system and delivered power to all four wheels via the Quattro all-wheel-drive system helping the model to achieve a speed of zero to 100kmph in just 3.6 seconds.