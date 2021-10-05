CarWale
    Audi India to bet high on EVs; urges for relaxed import duty policy

    Jay Shah

    Audi India to bet high on EVs; urges for relaxed import duty policy

    - 15 per cent sales to come from EVs by 2025

    - Recorded over 115 per cent jump in sales in the first half of 2021

    Audi India has rightly tapped every segment with new models being launched in almost all key categories in this calendar year. The German carmaker kick-started the year with the updated A4 sedan that has been the workhorse for the brand for well over a decade now. This was followed by the stylish and striking four-door S5 Sportback and the RS5 Sportback. 

    However, it was the Audi e-tron and the e-tron Sportback electric vehicles that marked Audi’s presence in the electrification game in the luxury end of the automotive market in India. Most of us are aware that the carmaker has shifted its focus from petrol and diesel models to petrol and electric vehicles. However, by 2025, Audi further aims to strengthen its position in the EV segment with almost 15 per cent of the volume being registered from the electric vehicles. 

    Audi is also set to launch 20 new EVs globally by 2025 of which we can expect some to reach the Indian shores. Looking at the business done by the company in the first half of 2021, the sales registered by Audi have risen by an impressive 115 per cent.

    The German carmaker has already sold off the first batch and has launched the four-door e-tron GT and the RS e-tron GT. Positioned at the apex of the EV lineup, the e-tron GT range is available at a starting price of Rs 1.80 crore (ex-showroom). To know more about the new e-tron model, click here.

