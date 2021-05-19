Audi India announces extension of warranty and service plans till 30 June

- Service and warranty plans extended till 30 June

- Applies to the entire range of models

Audi India has announced an extension of the standard warranty, extended warranty, and service plans for all its patrons. Audi vehicle owners whose warranty and service plans are due to expire during the lockdown periods of April, May, and June 2021 will receive this benefit. The applied advantage will be extended until 30 June, 2021.

Audi kick started this year with the launch of the A4 facelift in January. The luxury sedan received cosmetic updates and added features while retaining the 20-litre TFSI petrol engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. To know more about the new A4, head here.

Soon to follow was the four-door S5 Sportback. Along with its dazzling looks, the S5 is powered by a potent 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine dishing out 349bhp and 500Nm of peak torque. It comes paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, and you can read more about it here.

Stepping into the emerging luxury EV segment, the German carmaker will debut the e-tron SUV in India in the coming months. Presently, the space comprises the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Jaguar I-Pace and will soon be joined by the Volvo XC40 Recharge.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Safety is of paramount importance to Audi India. In line with the need of the hour of staying home and staying safe, we are rolling out extensions on Standard Warranty, Extended Warranty, and Service Plans for existing Audi customers until 30 June, 2021. Audi customers can be rest assured that they have the opportunity to extend their plans and receive seamless services for their Audi cars.”