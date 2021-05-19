Tata Motors bags 300 EVs contract from CESL

- Contract to be executed in two stages

- Tender estimated to be worth 44 crore

Tata Motors has signed a contract with Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) to supply 300 units of four-wheeler electric vehicles to government entities. CESL moved a Letter of Award to the Indian automaker to procure the EVs with a warranty of three years. The total cost of the contract is expected to be around Rs 44 crore.

CESL, is a fully owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL). The EVs to be supplied should be within the four-metre tape with an electric range equivalent to or above 250km. The said tender is likely to be enforced in two stages, the first one consists of the delivery of 300 units of EVs at a base price of Rs 14,33,000, exclusive of taxes. The second phase will include inland transportation, transfer to designated location, loading, unloading, and transit insurance.

Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “Tata Motors is committed to support the Government’s vision of actively embracing e-mobility and we are delighted to partner with CESL once again. Purposeful collaboration amongst stakeholders is key to accelerate the mass adoption of environmentally-friendly solutions. As the leader in the rapidly growing electric mobility space, we remain focused on ramping up the access and use of EVs across India.”