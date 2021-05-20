Mercedes-AMG’s upcoming EQS to rival Tesla’s Plaid drivetrain

- The AMG-EQS will receive all-wheel drive and a power output of well beyond 600bhp.

- Mercedes plans to offer 130 electrified cars by 2030, including EVs, PHEVs and full hybrids.

Spotted while leaving AMG’s headquarters near the Nurburgring, here we have Mercedes-AMG’s upcoming EQS which will make it to showrooms next year. Clearly visible are carbon ceramic brake discs and yellow, AMG-branded calipers at front. It’s unclear at this stage whether there will be design modifications to front and rear fascia.

However, if so, they will be subtle but currently they are hidden under wraps. The car might sit a tad lower than its regular stable mates, and might become an inch or two wider. What’s certain, though, is that the AMG-EQS will receive all-wheel drive and a power output of well beyond 600bhp. The AMG-powertrain will be developed to compete against Tesla’s Plaid drive-train. The latter will be available soon on the Model S and the Model X.

Mercedes-Benz is also working on the regular EQE which will be officially revealed later this year. No word yet on price, but we expect it to square up to the Tesla Model S, starting at around 70,000 Euros. The pace of electrification at Daimler is hotting up, as it throws itself wholeheartedly into the electric-car scene. Mercedes, in fact, plans to offer 130 electrified cars by 2030, including EVs, PHEVs and full hybrids.