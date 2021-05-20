CarWale
    India-bound BMW X3 facelift leaked ahead of debut

    Aditya Nadkarni

    India-bound BMW X3 facelift leaked ahead of debut

    - New BMW X3 facelift receives subtle exterior revisions

    - The model could be officially unveiled soon

    Ahead of its debut that is expected to take place in the coming weeks, the BMW X3 facelift has been revealed through a set of leaked images. These images of the China-spec model show the updated version of the SUV in all its glory.

    The folks at BMW have given the larger kidney grille with the updated X3 and the model receives a traditionally-sized grille, although it has been joined at the centre. A few other notable changes to the fascia include a revised bumper with gloss black elements, and a set of reworked LED headlamps.

    On either side, the BMW X3 facelift, also known as LCI (Life Cycle Impulse) in BMW speak, receives a new set of alloy wheels while the posterior features reprofiled LED tail lights with a black tint, and a redesigned bumper with a tweaked diffuser.

    Details regarding the interiors of the facelifted BMW X3 remain unknown at the moment. Under the hood, the India-spec model is expected to be offered with the same 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines, while the eight-speed automatic transmission too, could be carried over from the outgoing version.

    BMW X3
    ₹ 57.50 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    BMW X3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 68.92 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 73.19 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 65.50 Lakh
    Pune₹ 68.34 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 68.91 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 64.68 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 70.48 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 64.44 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 64.89 Lakh

