    Skoda Kushaq to arrive in showrooms by July 2021

    Nikhil Puthran

    650 Views
    - To be available in two engine options – 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI

    - Skoda Kushaq will be based on the MQB-AO-IN platform

    Skoda’s latest SUV for India, the Kushaq is expected to arrive across Skoda dealerships in the country by July 2021. The SUV will be based on the MQB-AO-IN platform that also underpins the Volkswagen Taigun. At the time of launch, the vehicle will be available in five colour options, such as – Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Tornado Red, and Honey Orange. Back at the 2020 Auto Expo, the vehicle was showcased as the Vision-IN concept. 

    The upcoming Skoda Kushaq will be offered in two powertrain options. The 1.0-litre TSI engine will generate 109bhp and 175Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre TSI engine will generate 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. The six-speed manual transmission will be standard, while a seven-speed DSG and six-speed automatic unit will be available in 1.5-litre and 1.0-litre engine options, respectively. 

    In terms of dimensions, the Kushaq measures 4,221mm in length, 1,760mm in width, and 1,612mm in height, while the wheelbase measures 2,651mm. The vehicle will offer a ground clearance of 188mm. Visually, the vehicle gets a black multi-slat grille, LED headlamps, halogen fog lamps, and faux skid plates in the front and back. As for the sides, the vehicle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, and body cladding on either side. The rear features an integrated high-mounted stop lamp and LED tail lamps. 

    As for the interior, the vehicle will get premium upholstery, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a two-spoke steering wheel, and auto-dimming IRVMs. Additionally, the vehicle will feature a conventional instrument cluster with blue-backlit MID. As for safety, the Kushaq will get six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, rear parking sensors, hill-hold control, and TPMS. 

    Post launch, the vehicle will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, and the Nissan Kicks.

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 10.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
