CEAT Tyres extends warranty for all tyres by three months

CEAT Tyres has extended the warranty period of its range of tyres in India by a period of three months. The decision was taken by the company to express their support to the customers amidst the second wave of the COVID-19 induced pandemic, as many states announced lockdowns for extended periods.

According to the company, the warranty extension of three months is applicable for the products with a standard warranty expiring between 1 April and 31 June, 2021. All the nationwide dealerships of CEAT Tyres will pass on the benefits of the extended warranty to its customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres, said, “We understand our customers will be facing restriction in movement in several states due to the recent wave of Covid pandemic. The three-month extension on all our products ensures that our customers continue to get the benefit of the warranty during these trying times.”