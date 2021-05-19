CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Jaguar E-Pace range gets a new R-Dynamic Black Edition model

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    81 Views
    Jaguar E-Pace range gets a new R-Dynamic Black Edition model

    - Features gloss black highlights on several exterior parts

    - Available with PHEV and MHEV powertrains in the UK

    The Jaguar E-Pace range has got a breath of fresh air with the arrival of a new R-Dynamic Black Edition version. Originally based on the E-Pace R-Dynamic S, this Black Edition model features a distinctive gloss black finish on ORVM caps, grille and its frame, side window frame and the side vent. Jaguar has also carried the gloss black treatment to the Jaguar brand name and the logo at the rear.

    Jaguar E-Pace Right Rear Three Quarter

    Additionally, it features 19-inch Satin Grey alloy wheels with red brake callipers and a panoramic sunroof. All those updates make the Black Edition appear sportier and nothing like other R-Dynamic models. Besides, this E-Pace now gets a new Ostuni White paint option over the existing exterior colours.

    Jaguar E-Pace Dashboard

    Inside, the cabin of the E-Pace Black Edition resembles other E-Pace models very closely. There is a new Pivi Pro 11.4-inch infotainment touchscreen unit that works together with a 12.3-inch digital driver display. It can also show media information, phone functions and full-screen maps. Besides, a software over-the-air-update will enable wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity in the all E-Pace models fitted with Pivi and Pivi Pro systems, says Jaguar.

    Jaguar E-Pace Right Side View

    The E-Pace Black Edition uses Advanced Premium Transverse Architecture that can accommodate hybrid and mild-hybrid powertrains. It is powered by 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines with a mild-hybrid system as well as 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder turbo-diesel engines with a mild-hybrid system; all mated to a single nine-speed automatic with an all-wheel-drive system. The prices of this E-Pace R-Dynamic model starts from £40,945 (Rs 42,40,681 lakh) in the United Kingdom.

    Jaguar E-Pace Image
    Jaguar E-Pace
    ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Motors to halt operations at Jamshedpur plant from 18 to 22 May

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Isuzu MU-X

    Isuzu MU-X

    ₹ 33.23 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • jaguar-cars
    • other brands
    Jaguar XE

    Jaguar XE

    ₹ 46.64 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jaguar-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Jaguar E-Pace range gets a new R-Dynamic Black Edition model