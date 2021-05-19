Jaguar E-Pace range gets a new R-Dynamic Black Edition model

- Features gloss black highlights on several exterior parts

- Available with PHEV and MHEV powertrains in the UK

The Jaguar E-Pace range has got a breath of fresh air with the arrival of a new R-Dynamic Black Edition version. Originally based on the E-Pace R-Dynamic S, this Black Edition model features a distinctive gloss black finish on ORVM caps, grille and its frame, side window frame and the side vent. Jaguar has also carried the gloss black treatment to the Jaguar brand name and the logo at the rear.

Additionally, it features 19-inch Satin Grey alloy wheels with red brake callipers and a panoramic sunroof. All those updates make the Black Edition appear sportier and nothing like other R-Dynamic models. Besides, this E-Pace now gets a new Ostuni White paint option over the existing exterior colours.

Inside, the cabin of the E-Pace Black Edition resembles other E-Pace models very closely. There is a new Pivi Pro 11.4-inch infotainment touchscreen unit that works together with a 12.3-inch digital driver display. It can also show media information, phone functions and full-screen maps. Besides, a software over-the-air-update will enable wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity in the all E-Pace models fitted with Pivi and Pivi Pro systems, says Jaguar.

The E-Pace Black Edition uses Advanced Premium Transverse Architecture that can accommodate hybrid and mild-hybrid powertrains. It is powered by 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines with a mild-hybrid system as well as 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder turbo-diesel engines with a mild-hybrid system; all mated to a single nine-speed automatic with an all-wheel-drive system. The prices of this E-Pace R-Dynamic model starts from £40,945 (Rs 42,40,681 lakh) in the United Kingdom.