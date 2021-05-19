CarWale
    Tata Motors to halt operations at Jamshedpur plant from 18 to 22 May

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    252 Views
    - Jamshedpur plant is responsible for the manufacture of commercial vehicles

    - Factory likely to resume operations from 23 May, 2021

    Tata Motors has announced that the company will shut its Jamshedpur manufacturing facility for five days. Termed as a ‘block closure’, the carmaker will undertake the action from 18 May to 22 May. 

    The plant in Jamshedpur is the backbone of Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles production. The state-of-the-art facility can roll out a medium or heavy truck from the assembly lines every five minutes. Over 200 models ranging from multi-axle trucks, tractor-trailers and tippers, and special application vehicles are produced here for local and export markets.

    The company is likely to resume operations from 23 May, 2021. In this period of five days, the automaker will carry out maintenance activities in the factory.

    A Tata Motors spokesperson said, “Tata Motors Jamshedpur Plant will observe block closure from 18th to 22nd May. This is to conduct our annual maintenance activities and also support the ongoing state wide lockdown being observed to break the chain of the prevailing pandemic.”

