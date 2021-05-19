CarWale
    New Porsche 911 Turbo S-based Techart GT Street R spotted testing

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    247 Views
    - The new Techart GT Street R could be unveiled later this year

    - The model is expected to produce 800bhp from its 3.8-litre, twin-turbo engine

    German tuner Techart has begun working on the 992-gen 911 Turbo S, evident from the new set of spy images that reveal a test-mule of the model. The successor to the 991-gen GT Street R was spotted testing in Stuttgart, which is home to the tuner as well as the Porsche brand itself.

    Front View

    As seen in the spy images, the new Techart GT Street R features visual updates in the form of a new carbon-fibre front apron, carbon-fibre hood with GT3-inspired air intakes, wider front and rear fenders, with the former receiving air vents.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The side profile of the 2021 Techart GT Street R features aero discs on all four wheels, and these units are expected to be made up of carbon-fibre. Also on offer is a set of new side skirts. Towards the rear, the model features a massive wing, large diffuser, and a centrally-mounted dual-pipe exhaust setup.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Details regarding changes to the interior of the new Techart GT Street R remain unknown at the moment, although it is expected to come equipped with the Clubsport package that usually offers a roll cage, sport seats, and a plethora of customisations. Under the hood, the 3.8-litre, six-cylinder, twin-turbo motor is expected to produce a power output of approximately 800bhp.

    Porsche 911 Image
    Porsche 911
    ₹ 1.64 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
