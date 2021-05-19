New Porsche 911 Turbo S-based Techart GT Street R spotted testing

- The new Techart GT Street R could be unveiled later this year

- The model is expected to produce 800bhp from its 3.8-litre, twin-turbo engine

German tuner Techart has begun working on the 992-gen 911 Turbo S, evident from the new set of spy images that reveal a test-mule of the model. The successor to the 991-gen GT Street R was spotted testing in Stuttgart, which is home to the tuner as well as the Porsche brand itself.

As seen in the spy images, the new Techart GT Street R features visual updates in the form of a new carbon-fibre front apron, carbon-fibre hood with GT3-inspired air intakes, wider front and rear fenders, with the former receiving air vents.

The side profile of the 2021 Techart GT Street R features aero discs on all four wheels, and these units are expected to be made up of carbon-fibre. Also on offer is a set of new side skirts. Towards the rear, the model features a massive wing, large diffuser, and a centrally-mounted dual-pipe exhaust setup.

Details regarding changes to the interior of the new Techart GT Street R remain unknown at the moment, although it is expected to come equipped with the Clubsport package that usually offers a roll cage, sport seats, and a plethora of customisations. Under the hood, the 3.8-litre, six-cylinder, twin-turbo motor is expected to produce a power output of approximately 800bhp.