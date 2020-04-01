Please Tell Us Your City

  Coronavirus pandemic: Jaguar Land Rover deployed 160 vehicles to NHS and Red Cross

Coronavirus pandemic: Jaguar Land Rover deployed 160 vehicles to NHS and Red Cross

April 01, 2020, 09:39 PM IST
Coronavirus pandemic: Jaguar Land Rover deployed 160 vehicles to NHS and Red Cross

- The fleet includes 27 new Defenders as well

- 57 vehicles will go to British Red Cross while 65 will go to Spain, Australia, South Africa and France

Jaguar and Land Rover have deployed more than 160 vehicles globally to support emergency response organisations during the coronavirus crisis. A total of 57 vehicles have been issued to the British Red Cross to deliver medicine and food to the vulnerable people across the UK. Meanwhile, JLR teams in Spain, France, South Africa and Australia have also loaned vehicles to their respective Red Cross societies. 

Land Rover Defender Exterior

Apart from deploying a fleet of vehicles, the British marque is also working closely with the UK government to offer research and engineering expertise. The digital engineering, 3D printing of prototypes, machine learning, AI and data science are now utilised to support the prevention of Coronavirus. Along with that, protective equipment like wraparound safety glasses are being donated to the NHS as well.

Land Rover Defender Exterior

With the provided fleet of vehicle, Emergency Response teams will be able to reach even the isolated communities which wouldn’t have been possible with regular emergency vehicles, believes the carmaker. The deployed vehicles are taken from the JLR press fleet which was reserved to be used for now-postponed launch events. The carmaker has also promised to supply more vehicles in the coming weeks.

