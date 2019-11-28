Please Tell Us Your City

Jaguar E-Pace facelift in works

November 28, 2019, 03:40 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
Jaguar E-Pace facelift in works
  • Will get minor cosmetic changes and added equipment on the inside
  • First major update for the all-new E-Pace

It’s been a little over two years since the first-ever E-Pace broke cover. There’s no prize for guessing that Jaguar will also update the baby SUV along with the rest of the Leaping Cats as part of its product revamp. We have already spotted the updated XF, F-Pace and F-Type undergoing tests at various locations across the globe. Now, our spy sleuths have spied a test mule of the E-Pace facelift going around in the British Midlands.

Jaguar E-Pace Exterior

Of what is visible under the heavy camouflage, it is safe to say that the new E-Pace won’t have a drastic change over the current model. The overall shape and proportions will remain unchanged. Even the headlamp and taillamp housing, for that matter, seem to be untouched. But going by the XE facelift styling, we hope to see a revised fascia in terms of a sleeker headlamp shape, reworked bumpers and a slightly redesigned grille. 

Even though the taillights, seen peeking through the cladding, are identical to those found on the current E-Pace, we expect a different lighting signature on the production model. The heavy camouflage on the rear bumpers make it difficult to derive what changes are lurking underneath but since the integrated twin-exhausts are the same we believe that there won’t be any radical updates. 

Jaguar E-Pace Exterior

The cabin will also get some revisions along with added features trickled down from the more expensive models. Since this is a mere facelift, the powertrain options won’t be rejigged. So the refreshed baby Jag will continue to be powered by a pair of Ingenium diesel and petrol motors mated to a nine-speed ZF-derived automatic gearbox. 

Jaguar E-Pace Exterior

The updated E-Pace is expected to arrive sometime next year. We’ll also see the new-gen XJ flagship in 2020 ahead of the updated XF and F-Pace. Meanwhile, the F-Type sports coupe is rumoured to break cover before the end of 2019. All the updated Jaguar vehicles will surely make their way to India after they go on sale in the international markets. 

  • Jaguar
  • E-Pace
  • Jaguar E-Pace
